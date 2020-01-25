The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. George Catholic Church
7808 St. George Dr
Baton Rouge, LA
Yea tho I walk thru the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me; thy rod and staff, they comfort me" –Pslam 23:4 Eugene "Gene" Aymond, 87, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. He was a native of Simmesport, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. Eugene was a US Army Veteran, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather who loved his family dearly. He was a devoted Catholic and member of St. George Catholic Church and served as an usher for many years. Eugene is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Kirk Venable; sons and daughters-in-law, Warren and Jan Aymond, Daniel P. Aymond, Glenn and Sally Aymond, and Robert P. Aymond; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace & Shirley Aymond, Wiley & Juanita Aymond, and Ray and Rita Aymond, 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Therese Bordelon Aymond and his parents, Cleve & Bessie Aymond. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5 pm until 8 pm and will continue at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70809, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral service at 10:30 am celebrated by Reverend Paul Yi. Pallbearers will be Eugene's six grandsons. Burial to follow in St. George Cemetery. The Family wishes to thank the staff at the Butterfly Unit at the Baton Rouge General.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
