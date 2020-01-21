Eugene Adam Duplessis, a native of Galvez and resident of Maurepas, passed away on January 18, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a retired bricklayer but a cowboy at heart! He enjoyed playing cards and having cookouts. He was a loving father who had a big heart, was well liked and had plenty of friends. He took great pride in being well groomed! He is survived by his mother, Gladys Duplessis; one daughter, Manissa Duplessis (Joel); two sisters, Alonia Thomassie, and Jill Savoy (Tommy); two brothers, Arthell Duplessis, and Rodney Duplessis; two grandchildren, Dwayne Moinot Jr., and Grace Duplessis; two great grandchildren, Andrew Rowell and Jayden Moinot; and his loving partner, Dallas Roddy. He is preceded in death by his father, Holzen Duplessis; his wife, Debra Duplessis; and one brother Marcus Duplessis. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 for 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales, then continuing on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9:30 am until the funeral services for 11:00 am at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales. Burial to follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Prairieville. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020