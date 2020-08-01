Eugene Andre, Sr., passed away on July 31, 2020 at the age of 89. Affectionately known as Sugar Boy, he was born in Blanks, La. on December 23, 1930 and was a resident of Livonia, La. He was married to the love of his life, Margie Poche Andre, for 66 years. He retired from Gulf States Utilities in 1993 after 40 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Marines. Along with his wife, Margie, he is survived by his children, Gene Andre, Jr. (Jeanie), Barry Andre (Terri), Gary Andre (Michelle), Cary Andre (Liz); a daughter-in-law, Angela Andre; grandchildren, Melissa Hughes (Josh), Amy Giordano (Jason), Seth Andre (Kristan), Lauren Andre (Stephen), Lucas Andre (Julianna), Lance Andre (Amanda), Logan Andre (Michelle), Ryan Andre, Trent Andre (Hailey) and Brooke Andre; great grandchildren, Gavin, Hallie Kate, Isabella, Hayes, Baryn, Sophie, Landen, Sam and Alice; in-laws, John and Lois Marsh, and A.J. and Arthurine Poche; friend and caretaker, Carolyn Chustz; and numerous other family members, friends and neighbors whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark "Red" Andre, his parents, Eugene and Lena Spragis Andre and his sisters, Jeanette Brown and Lorena Henson. Sugar Boy's family was his pride and joy. He had a strong faith and never missed thanking God for his blessings at every family gathering. He hosted many Easter egg hunts for his grandchildren and most recently, his great grandchildren and enjoyed riding his Ranger in the yard with his wife and grandkids. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking. He was an avid LSU sports fan and had a deep love for his country. He was a big supporter of St. Jude and was a regular attendee at many fundraisers. A walk-through visitation for friends and extended family will be held at Niland's Funeral Service in Livonia, La., on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia, La., at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the mass will be limited to family. Interment will follow at Immaculate Heart of Mary Cemetery in Maringouin, La. Pallbearers will be Logan Andre, Seth Andre, Luke Andre, Ryan Andre, Trent Andre and Lance Andre. Honorary Pallbearers will be Josh Hughes, Jason Giordano, Charles Henson, Johnny Henson, Frankie Brown, Harry Beard, Lonny Beard and Jerry Marsh. We are forever grateful for the faith, values and wisdom of our beloved father and grandfather, which will be our legacy for many years to come. Many heartfelt thanks to all of his family and friends for the kindness and prayers shown during Sugar Boy's illness. He loved each and every one of you with all of his heart.

