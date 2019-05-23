A native of Yoakum, Texas and a longtime resident of Ventress, LA, Eugene passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at his home at the age of 84. He was a retired Sheetrock Hanger and a U.S. Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie Ada Langlois Orsak; daughters, Rose Chelette and husband Daniel, Carol McWithey and husband Kevin; son, Douglas Orsak and wife Rebecca; sisters, Margie Pesek, Betty Bennettsen and Mary Ann Kacir; grandchildren, Victoria Chelette and Madelyn Orsak; sister in law and brother in law, Shirley and Ronnie Johnson. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Emily Orsak; brother, George Orsak. A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Roads from 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Shane Johnson, Patrick Kacir, Dennis Pesek, Vernell Davis, Kevin McWithey and Daniel Chelette. Honorary pallbearers will be Douglas Orsak and Ronnie Johnson. Beloved pets Benji and Lucy. He had special children in his life that were like sons and daughters including Shane Johnson, Dennis Pesek, Patrick Kacir and Michelle David, but were actually nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019