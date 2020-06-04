Or Copy this URL to Share

Eugene Givens, resident of Baton Rouge, La passed away Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 48. He leaves to cherish his memories his Mother Minnie Givens and a host of family and friends. Visiting Saturday May 06, 2020 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Living Word Church of Baton Rouge 3730 N Sherwood Forest Dr Baton Rouge, La 70814. Interment in Hope Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

