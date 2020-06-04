Eugene Givens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene Givens, resident of Baton Rouge, La passed away Monday May 25, 2020 at the age of 48. He leaves to cherish his memories his Mother Minnie Givens and a host of family and friends. Visiting Saturday May 06, 2020 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at Living Word Church of Baton Rouge 3730 N Sherwood Forest Dr Baton Rouge, La 70814. Interment in Hope Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved