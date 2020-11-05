1/
Eugene J. "Cricket" Richardq
1947 - 2020
Eugene (Cricket) J. Richard was born December 13, 1947 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and died on November 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Cricket was a resident of Central and a 37 year employee of Exxon Mobil in the motorized division. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Watts Richard; his sons, David Richard, Dwayne (Shelley) Richard, and Dwight (Toni) Richard; and his step-sons, Jeffery Potts and Stephen (Jennifer) Potts. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jacob, Lydia, Morgan, Davis and Sarah Richard; and his step-grandchildren, Megan, Sarah, Kailyn, Camden, Rhett, Beau, and Presley Potts. As per his wishes, there will be no service. The family will gather at a later date for a private celebration of his life.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
