Eugene "June Bug" Jennings Sr.
Eugene "June Bug" Jennings, Sr. departed this life on Friday, November 13, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 77, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00am. Survived by 1 son, Eugene Jennings, Jr. (Rosalind); 2 daughters, Amanda Benjamin (Larry, Sr.) and Manuella Jennings; 1 sister, Lillian Rodrigue; 1 sister in law, Earline Lemon; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Jennings; parents, Eugene and Gladys Lemon; 1 sister, Marjorie Walker; 4 brothers, Wallace Lemon, Earl Jennings, Spurgeon Lemon, Phillip Lemon and Arthur Lemon. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
