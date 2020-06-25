Eugene Joseph "Gene" Aguillard
Eugene Joseph "Gene" Aguillard passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:40 p.m. at The Crossing in Baton Rouge at the age of 78. He was a life-long resident of Port Allen. Gene was an Army Veteran and a Millwright Machinist by trade who retired as a supervisor from Rhodia. Visiting will be on Saturday, June 27th, at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., conducted by Deacon David Dawson. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Gene is survived by his four daughters, Patricia "Toody" Shows and husband Jason, Donna Lambert, Lori Ricks and husband Kurt and Karen Mason; grandchildren, Trenton and Ethan Shows, Brooke Gable, John "Odie" Lambert, Austin Lambert, James "Bean" and Adam Hartley, Stephen Sonnier and Anna Harding; 12 great grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Sledge Aguillard; parents, Joseph "Numa" and Anna Mae Lemoine Aguillard; siblings, Alvis A. Hunter and Jessie Joseph Aguillard. Gene was a member of the Blazing Star Masonic Lodge. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason Shows and Dusty Aguillard. Honorary pallbearer will be Austin Lambert. The family would to extend a special thanks to his niece, Paula Jean Jewell, for her extraordinary care and compassion. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
June 25, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
