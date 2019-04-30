Eugene Joseph "Gene" Casadaban, 90, a resident of Norwood, LA, a beloved father and uncle died on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was retired, after flying for Eastern Airlines for 45 years and was a proud veteran of the United States Army. There will be a visitation on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Jackson, LA from 10am until funeral mass at 11am. Burial will be in Eastern Star Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Roxanne René Casadaban Thornton and her husband Kenneth A Thornton of Baton Rouge, LA; two grandchildren, Travis Alexander Thornton and Derek Eugene Thornton; two great-grandchildren, Hannah Claire Thornton and William Alexander Thornton. He is also survived by his beloved dogs, Katie and Ben. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Louise Quinn Casadaban; his father, Emile Reme Casadaban, his mother, Anita Rose Lassalle Casadaban and five siblings, Cyprian Emile Casadaban, John Adrian Casadaban, Marie Louise Casadaban Aherns, Anna May Margiotta and Anita Rose DeHarde. Many heartfelt thank you's to Baton Rouge Hospice for their much-needed help and care, Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Facility for their wonderful care of my Dad and to Mrs. Shenika Johnson and her staff. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019