Surrounded by his large loving family, Eugene "Gene" LeBlanc, Sr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at his home in Sunshine, LA. Gene was born in St. Gabriel, LA on March 6, 1928. He graduated from St. Gabriel High School and attended LSU for one year before joining the Navy. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he completed his degree at LSU where he was a charter member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. In 1948 at LSU he met Rachael Broussard, his wife of 61 years. They raised a family of 11 children all of whom earned degrees at LSU. This tradition of LSU graduates continues with their grandchildren. Gene and Rachael also traveled extensively with family and friends. During his 39 years working at Copolymer and after retiring, he was active in many organizations including the Board of Directors of Copolymer Credit Union, Iberville Parish Waterworks District #2 and Iberville Parish Library. He was a charter member of the East Iberville Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Capital Region Planning Commission, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, a docent at the LSU Rural Life Museum, a long-time Trustee of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and the Chair of the Old St. Gabriel Church Restoration Commission. As an avid genealogist, Gene belonged to the German Acadian Coast Historical Society, Canary Islanders Historical Society, and Sons of the American Revolution. He served unofficially as the local historian giving tours of the Old St. Gabriel Church upon request. In his last year of life, he was able to document his life stories in his memoir entitled "The Luckiest Boy in Sunshine." He never met a stranger and would invite anyone into his home to have a cup of strong French drip Community coffee. After the death of his first wife, he was lucky enough to reconnect with and later marry his former classmate, Ollie Mae Peltier Waggenspack. During their marriage they enjoyed weekly dances, traveling, and visiting with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Ollie Mae Waggenspack LeBlanc; sisters, Adele Heuvel and Susan (John) Thomas; brother, Michael (Gwen) LeBlanc; sisters-in-law, Dolores LeBlanc and Alice Raye Broussard Beck; his children, Anne (Bert) Dorgant, Helen (Bob) Causey, Jeanne (Phil) Harris, Lydia (Darwin) Haydel, Mary Claire LeBlanc, daughter-in-law Kaye LeBlanc, Philip (Julie) LeBlanc, Rachael (Duane) Schexnayder, Estelle (Tim) Hill, Laura (Cliff) Comeaux, Mark (Ellen) LeBlanc; and his step-children Gerard ("Wayne") Waggenspack, Robert (Carla) Waggenspack, and David (Yvonne) Waggenspack. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Adam Dorgant, Lauren (Dustin) Granger, Adele (Cheyenne) Nichols, Andrew (Danielle) Causey, Carrie (Matt) Blaize, Scott (Kayla) Causey, Gina Harris, Leslie (Jonathan) Roberts, Curtis Haydel, Nathan (Sarah) Haydel, Maggie Haydel, Rose (Billy) Creed, Claire (Ruben) Esparza, Dylan (Alexis) Ohlsen, Olivia Ohlsen, Amanda (Luke) Granier, Zachary (Carolyn) LeBlanc, Joseph LeBlanc, Philip Jr. (Amanda) LeBlanc, Elizabeth LeBlanc, Catherine LeBlanc, Stephen LeBlanc, Jeffery (Kaitlen) Schexnayder, David Schexnayder, Geralyn (Jordan) Roussel, Christine (John) Aymond, Rebecca (Joshua) Nguyen, Sarah (Lance) Angelle, Renée Hill, Julia (Brandon) Hebert, Marie Comeaux, Jacques Comeaux, Madeline LeBlanc, Emma LeBlanc, Luke LeBlanc, Vianne LeBlanc, and Ben LeBlanc. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Mireille and Ines' Granger; Beau, Bennett, and Lillian Nichols; Reid and Max Causey; Louis Blaize; Mia and Eli Roberts; Hagen, Clayton, John Russell and Zaylen Haydel; Addison and John Luke Granier; Rosalie and Audrey LeBlanc; Caroline and William Schexnayder; Lorelei and Andrew Roussel; Lula Nguyen; and Joseph Angelle. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rachael Broussard LeBlanc, son, Eugene LeBlanc, Jr., parents, Alphonso and Alice Becnel LeBlanc, his brothers, David LeBlanc and Donald LeBlanc, and granddaughter, Anna Causey. Special thanks to caregivers, Trinece Butler and Rita Turner and to his doctors, Dr. Ozair and Dr. Wang at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. An additional thanks to the caregivers from Pinnacle Hospice. Visitation is open to everyone with social distancing and will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, the funeral mass at noon will be limited to family only. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Gabriel Catholic Church, designated for the Old Church Memorial or to the LSU Rural Life Museum.

