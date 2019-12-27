Mr. Eugene Limar, Sr. expired on December 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Limar was a career educator whose professional career included teaching in East Baton Rouge Public Schools and Southern University, and serving in administrative positions at the Louisiana State Department of Education. Visitation will be held (Friday) January 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Houston, TX 77478. Interment at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020