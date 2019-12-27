Eugene Limar Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Limar Sr..
Service Information
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX
77478
(281)-277-1818
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sugar Land Mortuary
1818 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Eugene Limar, Sr. expired on December 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Limar was a career educator whose professional career included teaching in East Baton Rouge Public Schools and Southern University, and serving in administrative positions at the Louisiana State Department of Education. Visitation will be held (Friday) January 3, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Both services will be held at Sugar Land Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Road, Houston, TX 77478. Interment at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.