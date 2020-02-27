Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Paul Babin. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jerusalem Baptist Church 11109 Jerusalem Church Rd Hammond , LA View Map Send Flowers Burial 11:00 AM Louisiana National Cemetery 303 Mount Pleasant Rd Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene Paul Babin, born in Duplessis, LA and a resident of Hammond, LA passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 80 years old. Eugene was a loving family man, who enjoyed spending time and making memories with his family and friends. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and camping. Eugene was a kind and giving person who never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Bonnie Babin; step children, Cathy Runnels, Stacy Burkardt, Bradly Burkardt: 5 step grandchildren; 3 step great grandchildren; brother, Nolan Babin Sr. (Amelia); niece, Missie DeLaune; and nephew, Nolan Babin Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Maude Babin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 11109 Jerusalem Church Rd, Hammond, LA from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Burial will be held on Monday March 2, 2020 at the Louisiana National Cemetery, 303 Mount Pleasant Rd, Zachary, LA at 11:00 am. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the Richard Murphy Foundation in Hammond, LA.

