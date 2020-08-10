1/1
Eugene Paul Schuler Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugene "Gene" Paul Schuler, Jr. passed away at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 71. Father of Paul Knolan Schuler (Jennifer). Grandfather of Nash Nolan Schuler and Kaegan Renee Deblieux. Brother of Robert "Bob" Charles Schuler. Son of the late Eugene Paul Schuler and Josephine LaBella Schuler. Uncle of Zachary Michael Schuler. Mr. Schuler grew up in Gentilly and attended St. Raphael Grade School. He graduated from Holy Cross High School, class of 1967 and Nicholls State University, class of 1973. Gene worked for the City of New Orleans for 30 plus years and then went on to work for the Jefferson Parish Department of Parks & Recreation at Little Farms Playground. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Gentilly Post. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, starting at 3:00 PM, followed by a Mass in the Chapel at 5:00 PM. A private burial will take place in Greenwood Mausoleum. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Jefferson Parish Recreation Department - Little Farms Playground or Masses preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Boulevard
New Orleans, LA 70124
504-486-0880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved