Eugene "Gene" Paul Schuler, Jr. passed away at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 71. Father of Paul Knolan Schuler (Jennifer). Grandfather of Nash Nolan Schuler and Kaegan Renee Deblieux. Brother of Robert "Bob" Charles Schuler. Son of the late Eugene Paul Schuler and Josephine LaBella Schuler. Uncle of Zachary Michael Schuler. Mr. Schuler grew up in Gentilly and attended St. Raphael Grade School. He graduated from Holy Cross High School, class of 1967 and Nicholls State University, class of 1973. Gene worked for the City of New Orleans for 30 plus years and then went on to work for the Jefferson Parish Department of Parks & Recreation at Little Farms Playground. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Gentilly Post. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, starting at 3:00 PM, followed by a Mass in the Chapel at 5:00 PM. A private burial will take place in Greenwood Mausoleum. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Jefferson Parish Recreation Department - Little Farms Playground or Masses preferred. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com.