To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven. Ecclesiastes 3:1. A native of Clinton, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, Eugene Profit, Sr (Bookie) passed away peacefully on April 07, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 88. He enjoyed fishing and gardening with his devoted friend Mary Robinson and also visiting his children, grandchildren, cousins and friends. He was a member of CMBC under the leadership of Ronald L. Robertson. He served on the usher board until his death. He retired from Copolymer Chemical Plant with 34 years. He served in the Army for 5 years. He attended trade school where he finished in carpentry, barber, machinist and real estate. Eugene is survived by his devoted friend, Mary Robinson of Baton Rouge, 6 children: Jessie (Brenda) Profit, Donald Ray (Pamela) Profit, Eugene Jr (Valery) Profit all of Baton Rouge, Jennifer (Percy) Campbell, David Jiles and friend Kashada Watson of Zachary, La, Dianne (Vernon) Hills of Jackson, LA 1 brother: Arleigh Profit, Copperas Core, TX, sixteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren, 1 nephew and numerous cousins and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton. Interment in Southern Memorial Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA.

