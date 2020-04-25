A ceremony celebrating the life of Eugene "Gene" Witek will be held at 10 am on Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Lamer Dixon Exposition Center Gonzales; parking will begin at 9 am due to the Covid-19 Pandemic this is an outdoor service those attending must remain in automobiles. Known to many as "Coach", "Chief", or "Scooter"; he was born in Lublin, WI on June 10, 1946 and grew up on a dairy farm. He graduated from University of Wisconsin Lacrosse with a degree in Education; after graduation he relocated to Louisiana to begin teaching in Darrow, after teaching many years he retired from the Ascension Parish School Board. He currently was the Coordinator for Ascension Parish Fire District # 1; he was past president and a member of LA Fire Chiefs Association, member of LA Firefighters Association, Current President of the 5th. Ward Volunteer Fire Department and former Board member and Fire Line Officer of the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, former Fire Chief of the 7th. Dist Volunteer Fire Department and former President of the Ascension Parish Mutual Aid Association and a stockholder of his beloved Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed going to New Orleans Baby Cakes games, and when home was always working in his yard. He was extremely proud of his Polish heritage and visited his hometown as often as possible. Gene passed from this life on Wednesday evening April 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 73 years. He is preceded in death by his parents John H and Elizabeth Gay Witek, by his first wife Ruth Ellen Witek, his second wife Earline Galloway Witek, brothers Marion and Ernie Witek. Survivors include his daughter Bethanie Underwood (Butch), son Daron Galloway (Chelsea Melancon), daughter Jean Watts (Ritchie), grandchildren Chip Underwood, Summer Gotangco (Adam), Ashlynn Melancon, Calleigh Duplessis, Dylan Galloway, Haylee and Josh Arceneaux, great grandchildren Bowen and River Underwood, and Cutter Gotangco, girlfriend Margaret Narretta; Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers will be Fire Chief James E. LeBlanc, Chief Ricky Moran Jr., Chief Wayne Hill, Chief Nat Stephens, Chief Tracey Normand, Asst. Fire Coordinator Josh Wingerter, Chief Nelson Pinion, Firefighters Mike Breaux and Tarrell Milan. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to be used by the family to honor his life and memory; to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/eugene-gene-witek Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020.