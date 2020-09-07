1/1
Eugene "Gene" Sheets
Eugene "Gene" Sheets entered eternal rest on September 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Gene is survived by his spouse, Faye Sheets, two children Amy Sheets (Duane Ocmand) Travis Sheets (Jessica), three grandchildren: Raegan Achee (Kayla), Carlie Sheets and Taylor Sheets. Also survived by 4 Sisters: Barbara Michel, Ramona & Blake DeBate, Gladys & Beau McManus, Charlotte & Dale Hidalgo. 2 Brothers: Wayne Sheets, Tommy & Donna Sheets. Several nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by: Parents Wilbert and Brunhilde Sheets, Sisters Patricia Dempster and Addie Sheets, 2 brothers in law, two infant daughters and first wife Christine. Service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 9:30 am – 11:00 am at The Church of St. Amant (Timothy Building). Burial at Hope Haven Cemetery. Pallbearers: Travis Sheets, Ty Dempster, Blaine DeBate, Tyke McManus, Jordan Sheets, and Robert Michel. Honorary Pallbearers: Raegan Achee and Taylor Sheets. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
