Eugene Stanley "Gene" Bellgraph died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was 87 years old, a resident of Zachary and was retired from Formosa Plastics. Gene is a US Navy veteran. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10 am until service at 11 am conducted by Rev. Ed Jelks. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Norwood. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Retta Bellgraph. His children, Becky Newson and husband, Eddie Dean and Henry Burton Bellgraph. Sister, June Milam and brother,Raymond Bellgraph. 3 grandchildren, Kristofer, Kristina and Morgan and 2 great grandchildren, Kristin and Chassidy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Stella Bellgraph and a brother, William "Bill" Bellgraph. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 28 to July 30, 2019