"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7) Eugene "Mac" William McMorris passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 93. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife, Leona Marie McMorris; daughters, Louise Dixon, Joyce Benton, and Barbara McMorris; sons, Sonny McMorris (Nichole) and Roger McMorris (Sandra); stepchildren, Danny McKenzie (Polly), Jeanie Achord (John), and Allison Quebedeaux (Dwayne); multiple grandchildren; and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter McMorris and Estelle Street; sisters, Bernice Taylor and Bessie Cratts; brothers, Odys McMorris and Warren Street, Jr.; and daughter, Pamela Gates. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson, LA on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Pallbearers will be his grandsons. Interment will follow at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Cemetery in Summit, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019