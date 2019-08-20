Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenie Lanier Miller. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM 40044 Azalea Dr Ponchatoula , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A resident of Ponchatoula, LA, left this earth on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the age of 83 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She was born 2/1/1936 in Ponchatoula, LA. She resided in New Orleans, LA most of her life. She owned and operated E & L Trucking with her husband, and later Crescent Shippers, Inc., in New Orleans. Her parents were Donald Sydney Lanier and Alma Drude Lanier. She was the youngest sibling to 3 older brothers – Frank, Gene and Herbert Lanier. She was married to Myles Louis Miller and had 3 sons – Bryan (Patricia) Bay St Louis, MS, Byron (Donna) Baton Rouge, LA and Brent (Colleen) Slidell, LA, and her somewhat adopted son, William Rodriguez. She will be sadly missed by her 6 grandchildren – Allison, Christopher, Claire, Brent, Tyler, Amanda (our angel in heaven), and 2 great-grandchildren Jack and Nash. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, her husband and one granddaughter. Eugenie was a master fruit cake baker. She had a sharp tongue and a soft heart and felt the need to care for every animal she met no matter how big or small. She was a great lady, and will forever, remain in the hearts of her family and friends. There will be a memorial on Saturday, 9/21/2019 at 2 o'clock at 40044 Azalea Dr., Ponchatoula, LA. 70454. The family would like to extend an invitation to her friends and family help to celebrate her life. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019

