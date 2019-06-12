Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Lee Vercher Follins Smith. View Sign Service Information Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services 9348 Scenic Highway Baton Rouge , LA 70807 (225)-778-1612 Send Flowers Obituary

Eula Lee Vercher Follins Smith, 80, a native of Coon, LA, and a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Eula, the wife of the late Reverend Charles T. Smith, was an active member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Usher Ministry #2 and helped to implement some of the youth ministries of Shiloh. Eula was educated in Pointe Coupee Parish, graduating from New Roads High School with honors. She attended Southern University and completed her Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision. While attending Southern University, Eula desired to pledge Delta Sigma Theta, but couldn't; however, at the age of 79, Eula fulfilled a lifelong dream by pledging and becoming a member of Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Eula taught over 30+ years at Batchelor High School in Batchelor, Louisiana, Scotlandville High School and Tara High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. After retirement, she volunteered as Executive Director at the Shiloh Baptist Church Day Care Center and Early Learning Academy, and the Shiloh Summer Camp where her husband was the pastor. She served on the board of many organizations in the community to include the Shiloh Baptist Charitable Foundation, Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge, Inner Wheel of the Greater Baton Rouge Rotary, Woman's Hospital Advisory Board, Volunteers in Public School, Habitat for Humanity, Baton Rouge Area Foundation and most recently she served on the board for the A.C. Lewis YMCA, to name a few. Eula gave back to her community to include raising over $80,000 for Volunteers in Public Schools as leader of the Inner Wheel's Annual Attic, Trash and Treasure Sale and managing volunteers, services, staffing and coordination of the Hurricane Katrina Shelter at Shiloh. In 1964, Eula married Emmit E. Follins Jr. and to that union, Edris, her only child, was born. Eula later married her love, Charles T. Smith in 1988, and was happily married for 24 years which was terminated by his death. She is survived by her daughter Edris Follins Patterson, "her son" son-in-law, Isaac Patterson Jr. (Baton Rouge); stepdaughter, Sonceree Smith Clark of Baton Rouge; Stepsons, Reverend Fred Jeff Smith (Demetria) of Baton Rouge and Eric Charles Smith of Denver, CO; seven grandchildren, Wesley Ennis, Alexandra Clark, Victoria Clark, Charles Smith II and Myles Smith of Baton Rouge and Erica Smith and Nicole Smith of Denver, CO; two great-grandchildren, Ricardo and Leigha Smith of Denver, CO; four sisters Eloise Wells of Batchelor; Audrey Burns (Andwed) and Lela "Pat" Brady (Harry) of Baton Rouge; Gwendolyn Polar (Russell) of Morganza, LA; one brother, William Vercher Jr. (Mary) of Oscar, LA; one adopted sister/ Godmother, Beatrice Lott of Inglewood, CA; six foster siblings, Ella Davis (Robert), Rita Reynolds, Marie Brown, all of Baton Rouge; Gloria Alexander of Navarre, FL; Eva Turner of Kenner, LA, and Norman Summers of Minneapolis, MN; loving "adopted family" Terrell, Jennifer and Quentin Nonette; loving, "like daughters" Sierra Nelson Brown and Shaela Nelson, Lashondria Holder, Ruby Toussaint, Julia Lee and Donetta Butler; two Godchildren Devin Dabney and Vanessa Payne; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles T. Smith; parents, William Vercher Sr. and Olevia Duskin Vercher; sisters, Carrie Vercher Martin, Clara Vercher Harrison; foster brothers, Andrew Thomas and James Thomas; foster sister, Loretta Joseph Kyles; adopted brothers, Gordon Payne and Louis Payne, adopted sister, Carrie Payne; sister-in-law, Roberta Riggs Payne, brothers-in-law, Allen F. Martin, James Wells, and Joseph Harrison; Godson Kenneth Harrison; and grandchild, Hailey Clark. On Friday, June 14, Family Hour will be from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM until the Omega Omega Services conducted by the Baton Rouge Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. followed by a Tribute Hour at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr, BR. On Saturday, June 15, Visitation with Family will be from 10:30 AM until services at noon at Shiloh with Interment at Greenoaks Memorial Park & Mausoleum following. Hall Davis & Son Mortuary in charge of arrangements. 