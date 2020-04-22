Eula Mae Charlet Ruggiero died Monday, April 20th at her home in Donaldsonville after a long battle with dementia. A native of Assumption Parish and a resident of Donaldsonville since her marriage, she was 86 years old. She and her husband, Butch, owned and operated Ruggiero's Restaurant on the Avenue in Donaldsonville for seventeen years. Patrons of the restaurant have fond memories of her various dishes, but especially her meatballs and her bread pudding. Eula was a devoted wife and mother and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bruno Thomas "Butch" Ruggiero. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Ruggiero and Renee Ruggiero Fernandez, a son-in- law, Thomas Fernandez, Jr., and one son, Bruno John Ruggiero. She is also survived by her niece, Concettia Ruggiero and nephews Gaetano Ruggiero, Jr. (Sabrina) and Michael Ruggiero (Barbara) and their families. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Beulah Albarado Charlet; two brothers, Melvin Charlet and Raymond "Billy" Charlet, her in-laws, Bruno and Bena Mistretta Ruggiero; her brother-in- law Gaetano Ruggiero, Sr., and his wife Dolly, and an infant daughter, Linda Ruggiero. We greatly regret that due to the current situation, services for Eula must be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Nicholls State University Foundation Scholarship fund in memory of Bruno & Eula Ruggiero. Donations may be sent to the Nicholls Foundation, P. O. Box 2074, Thibodaux, LA 70310 or made online at nichollsfoundation.org/
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.