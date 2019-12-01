Eula Mae Martinez Frederic, a native of Darrow and a resident of St. Amant passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at 6:45 PM at Francois Bend Senior Living Center in Gonzales at the age of 91. A visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM and will resume on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Amant from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, celebrated by Rev. Joshua Johnson. Entombment will follow at the church mausoleum. Eula is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Janice and Joey Meyers, 3 sons and 3 daughters-in-law: David and Connie Frederic, John Frederic, Jr. and Virginia and Kenny and Kristi Frederic, 2 daughters-in-law: Ramona Frederic and Jeanne Frederic, 2 sisters-in-law: Betty Villemarette and Lillie Frederic, 1 brother-in-law: James Frederic, 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and a special friend Nelson Morgan. Eula was preceded in death by her husband: John A. Frederic, Sr., parents: Robert and Lucille Schexnayder Martinez, 2 sons: Douglas J. Frederic and Donald J. Frederic, 1 sister: Elodie Marshall, 3 brothers: Robert, Cleo and Clayton Martinez, 1 grandson: Kyle Meyers and an infant great grandchild: Charles Brady Smith. Serving as pallbearers for Eula will be grandsons, a godchild and a great grandson. Eula was a member of the Gonzales Post #3693 Ladies Auxillary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Crohns and Colitis Foundation. To offer condolences to the family, you may visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019