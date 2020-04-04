Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eula Mae McQuiston. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church of Baker 3213 Groom Rd Baker, LA 70714 Send Flowers Obituary

Eula Mae McQuiston, 89, of Baker, LA, passed away on March 31, 2020, at Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Rogers, AR. She was born to Edith Ashley & Clarence Phipps on Feb 13, 1931 in Wilkinson County, MS. Eula was married for 62 years to her husband, McCray, and she was a decades-long member of First Baptist Church of Baker. Eula is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Celia McQuiston of Gentry, AR; daughter Donna Sue Sullivan of Zachary, LA; sister Geneva Pierce of Zachary, LA; grandchildren Jill McGhee and husband Adam, Travis McQuiston , Tonya Peterson and husband James; step-grandchildren Richard Morris and Russell Morris, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank McCray McQuiston; brother Horace Phipps; sister Blanche Mackey; and grandson, Mack York. During her lifetime, Eula and McCray enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the deer camp, for many years at Cat Island in south Louisiana, then later at Wayne and Celia's house in Brister, AR. Everyone looked forward to her Buttermilk and Sweet Potato Pies. After retiring from the State Insurance Commission, Eula devoted countless hours to sewing. She will be best remembered for the many beautiful lap quilts she made for family and friends. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines regarding public gatherings, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Baker, 3213 Groom Rd, Baker, LA 70714. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

