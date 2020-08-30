1/1
Eula "La La" Neff
Eula "La La" Neff entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was a native of Bernice, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Graveside service at Hope Cemetery conducted by Bishop Calvin Emery on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. Survivors include her mother, Annis Donahue; children, Torrie Knighten (Jamail), Jasmine Neff Gray (John) and Jennifer N. Walker (Keevan); siblings, Larry and Robert Jackson; Leighton (Shawn) and Tangie Colbert (Karl Moore); and Sandra Robinson (Troy); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 30 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
