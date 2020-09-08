Eula Knapps a resident of New Roads, La passed away on Monday; September 7, 2020 at the age of 90. She was a member of the Ladies Alter Society at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she also spent time volunteering at the food bank. Eula was also a member of the Pink Ladies at the Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads, La. She was a retired bus driver for False River Academy. Visiting will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads, La on Wednesday; September 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Thursday; September 10 from 8:30 am until 10:30 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic church in Lakeland, La on Thursday at 11:00 am. The entombment will follow in Chenal Mausoleum. Eula is survived by her daughter Bobbie David and son Joseph P. Knapps Jr. (Sharon); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; and her 4 siblings. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Percy Knapps Sr.; daughter, Patricia Dukes. Pallbearers will be Joey Knapps, Dustin Knapps, Eric Knapps, Remi Williams, Ralph Toney, and Rodney Vallet.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store