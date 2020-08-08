Eulena Nell Cox, age 50, gained her wings Sunday, August 2, 2020, leaving us to celebrate her beautiful spirit. Eulena, or Lena, as we all knew her, was a kind soul with the heart of a true mother having had five daughters of her own. She cared for any and everyone from family and friends to strangers and the stranded giving love to all who crossed her path. She was a genuine person with a heart of gold who loved being a part of the customer service industry but, more than anything, loved being a mother. She will be missed dearly by all. May she rest in peace. Born on the 30th of November, 1969 in Natchez, MS and raised by her beloved parents, father James E. Brown, Sr. and mother Nancy E. Brown who has preceded her in death on July 30, 2018. She leaves behind a wonderful husband Anthony J. Nunez, Jr., mother-in-law Rhonda Nunez, daughters Kandyce Cox, Jamie Cox, Amber Cox, Valerie Nunez and Crystal Nunez, two sons-in-law Kenneth Leggett and Neal Sanders, daughter-in-law Emma Hall, grandchildren Clover, Lucille and Rylie Leggett, Brantley Wisner, Jordyn Gottschalk, Khristina and Cadence Patrick sister Samantha Brown and brother James Brown, Jr.

