Eunice Darrow (Duke) passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at the age of 90 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. Eunice was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on May 12, 1929 to Tearonce & Bertha Landry. A graduate of LSU in Home Economics, Eunice dedicated her life to her husband and children. Married to her best friend, Edward Darrow, for 69 years, Ed committed to providing the best care possible and a loving environment during her struggle with Alzheimers Disease for the last 15 years. Eunice was a loving and devoted wife, mother and faithful Catholic who enjoyed sewing, embroidery and traveling the United States with Ed in their 5th wheel trailer having fun and making memories. In her younger days she also enjoyed water skiing, bowling and playing card games with their friends. Eunice is survived by her husband, Edward Darrow, their four children, Cynthia Price (spouse Rick), Tearonce Darrow (spouse Judy), Kay Heil (spouse Pat), and Ric Darrow (spouse Tisha). Eunice is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Bridget, Ashley (sp Chuck), Brandon, Matthew, Tasha (sp Fulton), Joel (sp Selena), Dalton (sp Elesa), Marshall, Austin (sp Kay), Jacob, Cody, Beau and Kaylee; and 13 greatgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Tearonce Landry, brother, Tearonce Landry, Jr., grandson Zachary Darrow, and son-in-law Joel Parrott. A prayer vigil will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 2:30 – 3:30 at Schaetter's Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, TX. She will be buried in Baton Rouge, LA. A Mass will be held at St. Jude Catholic Church in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with graveside services following at Roselawn Memorial Park. Our sincerest thanks and appreciation to Ava Maria Hospice Foundation and all of her caregivers for making her last memories of love, comfort and care.