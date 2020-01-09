Eunice Barker Hanchett passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family, at the age of 80. She was a native of Melville and resident of Maringouin. Eunice was a retired cook. Visiting will be Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Friday, January 10th, 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. Frank Manguno. Burial all follow in Grace Memorial Park. Eunice is survived by her five children, Glenda H. Floyd and friend UB David of Port Allen, William L. Hanchett Jr. of Bayou Pigeon, Relda H. Langlois of Maringouin, Randy L. Hanchett Sr. and wife Jeannie "Tutu", Ronda H. Troulliet and husband Peter Jr. of Maringouin; 12 grandchildren, Tina Doss and husband Mike, Brandy Boudreaux and husband Brian, Frank Floyd Jr and girlfriend Jessica, Angie Hebert, Trish Sparks and husband Michael Sr., Joey Hanchett, Joshua Hanchett and wife Rachel, Fred Hanchett, Jeremy Sparks Sr., Eunice "Peanut" Hanchett, Jennifer Schapatone and husband Todd, Holly Leonard and husband Luke Allen; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren; two siblings, Ruben H. Barker Jr. and wife Peggy of Maringouin, Dorothy Grimmer and husband Ray of Livonia. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" L. Hanchett Sr.; 4 grandchildren, Daryl Sparks Jr., William "Lil Billy" L. Hanchett, III, Heather Hanchett and Randy Hanchett Jr; parents, Reuben and Stella Sanders Barker. Pallbearers will be Randy, Billy, Tony, Lil Brian, Lil Frank and Lil Mark. Honorary pallbearers will be Luke, Caleb, Keith, Mickey, Ricky, Todd, Jeremy. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020