Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eunice Marie Roth Persick. View Sign

Eunice Marie Roth Persick, 95, of Baker, LA. passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Brookhaven, MS. She was Born August 21, 1923 to Agnes Greely Roth and Louis Boissac Roth Sr. She was a Graduate of Istrouma High School. She was Married to Julius John Persick Jr. March 28, 1943 in Baton Rouge La. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and aunt. Her favorite pastime was watching her grandkids playing various sports. She is Survived by her daughters Evelyn Efferson (Carroll), Julie Persick McCulloch, Patti Alderman (Tommy). Nine grandchildren Rusty Efferson (Charmaine), Leslie Yellott (Robbie), Steve Efferson (Katie), Jamie Berthelot (Steve), Matt McCulloch (Sagan), Cameron Alderman, Chelsea Alderman Chaves (Guillermo), Carlianne Alderman, Cory J Alderman (Kayla). Ten greatgrandchildren: Brandon Efferson (Elise), Brooke Efferson Simon (Micah), Kaitlin Dilworth, Lance, Riley and Blake Efferson, Tre' and Brock Berthelot, Mia McCulloch, and Tomas Chaves. Three great-great-grandchildren: Irene and Brand Efferson, and Parker Simon. Brothers: Louis Roth (Margaret), Jimmy Roth (Myrtle). Sisters: Rita McKee (Robert), Rosemary Lawless, and Bunny Roth, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Julius John Persick Jr., her parents Louis and Agnes Roth, sisters Melanie Roth, Sally Delatte and her dear friend and sister-in-law Edith Morgan. Eunice was more affectionately known to her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews as Noonie or Aunt Eunice. At her request she was lovingly called "Maw Maw Fat" by her grandchildren and the majority of others who knew and loved her. Service times are: Visitation Tuesday April 16, 2019 from 5:00PM -8:00PM and Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, service at 10:00AM, at Baker Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, Louisiana. Pallbearers: Rusty Efferson, Steve Efferson, Tre' Berthelot, Matt McCulloch, Cameron Alderman, Cory Alderman. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close