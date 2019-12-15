Eunice Mayers

Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery
Obituary
Funeral Services will be held for Eunice Mayers on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 2:00 pm at Ourso Funeral Home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time. Interment will follow at Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery. Mrs. Mayers passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 81. She enjoyed reading the Bible, handcrafting and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Mrs. Mayers is survived by her husband, Lloyd "Sonny" Mayers; sons, Kevin Mayers and wife Crystal, Keith Mayers and wife Lorena; grandchildren, Nicholas Mayers, Collin Mayers, Katie Mayers, Ethan Mayers, Katrielle Mayers; brothers, Walter Lofton, Harvey Lofton; sisters, Ruby Sutterfield, Mable Adkerson, Dixie Garner, Flora Bell Newsom and Hilda Mae Sutton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Lofton and Cammie Garner Lofton; brother, James Lofton and sister, Jessie Hatfield. Mrs. Mayers wanted to thank her doctors, family, church family and Mary Kay family for the care, love and support provided to her. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
