Eurlee "NaNa" Oliver, a lifelong resident of Maringouin, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at VA Medical Center in New Orleans at the age of 73. He was a US Army Veteran. He retired from Los Angeles Santa Fe Railroad and Dixon Construction. Visiting Friday June 21, 2019 at A Wesley Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Dr Maringouin, La 2:00pm until 6:00pm. Religious Service Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Mt Gideon Baptist Church 77700 West Oak Lane Maringouin, La. Interment in Church Cemetery. He is survived by Daughter Tanya (Scottie) Patterson, Son Derone (Yolonda) Oliver, Grand Daughter Sharron (Brandon) Bell, Five Grand Sons James, Trevon, Davon, Justin, and Nygel, Two Great Grandchildren Kennedy and Jackson, Three Sisters Rosa Edmond, Patricia Scott, and Linda Christopher, a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019