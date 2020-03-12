Eva Callender Duplessis passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 83. She was a native of Liberty, MS and a long-time resident of Baker, LA. She enjoyed camping, gardening, knitting and crocheting for her family and friends. Eva was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and loved singing with her church choir. She was admired and respected by all that knew her. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eva is survived by her sons, Keith Duplessis and wife, Johnnie, and Scott Duplessis and wife, Karen; daughters, Lynn Duplessis and Johnny Powell; grandchildren, Bobbie, Mitchell, Nikki, John Keith, Taylor, Elizabeth, Joshua, Jeremy, Jordan and Caleb; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Alexander; honorary son, David Young and wife, Brenda; and numerous other family members. Eva is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 63 years, O.J. Duplessis; parents, Warren R., Sr. "Buster" and Flossye Montina Callender; sister, Reigh Ritchie; brother, Warren R. Callender, Jr. "Man"; and son-in-law, Rick Powell. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5:00PM to 8:00PM. Visitation will resume at Greenoaks on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 8:00AM until the time of funeral services at 10:00AM.