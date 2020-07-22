1/1
Eva Dee Norman Stamper
Eva Dee Norman Stamper, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, transitions into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge, La. Eva Stamper was a retired educator for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She also worked for the Calcasieu Parish School System. Eva Dee Norman was born in Lake Charles, La. to Alfred Norman, Sr. and Elma H. Norman. Eva leaves to mourn her husband, Henry J. Stamper, and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred Norman, Sr., and Elma H. Norman. Three brothers, Alfred Norman, Jr., Elaston Norman and a stepbrother Royal Norman and one sister, Delores Norman. Celebration of Life Services will be held at Wesley UMC, 544 Government St., Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment at Combre Memorial Park, 2701 Opelousas St., Lake Charles, La. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Eva Dee Norman Stamper.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Wesley UMC
JUL
25
Interment
02:00 PM
Combre Memorial Park
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
May God bless you in this time of sorrow, our prayers are with you.
Kirkland and Rita Eames
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Mrs. Stamper was my French Teacher at Northwestern High School. (Class of 1972) Zachary LA. With Deepest Sympathy
Lois London Daigre
Student
