Eva Dee Norman Stamper, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, transitions into eternal rest on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home in Baton Rouge, La. Eva Stamper was a retired educator for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. She also worked for the Calcasieu Parish School System. Eva Dee Norman was born in Lake Charles, La. to Alfred Norman, Sr. and Elma H. Norman. Eva leaves to mourn her husband, Henry J. Stamper, and a host of relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred Norman, Sr., and Elma H. Norman. Three brothers, Alfred Norman, Jr., Elaston Norman and a stepbrother Royal Norman and one sister, Delores Norman. Celebration of Life Services will be held at Wesley UMC, 544 Government St., Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment at Combre Memorial Park, 2701 Opelousas St., Lake Charles, La. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Eva Dee Norman Stamper.