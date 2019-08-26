A resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Liberty, MS, Miss Eva passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family. She retired from the Department of Labor with 35 years of service as an Administrative Assistant. Miss Eva enjoyed sewing, crocheting and working cross word puzzles. She is survived by two daughters, Stacy Breaux McLaughlin and husband Jim, and Kathy Breaux Raiford ; son, John R. Breaux, Jr.; four grandchildren, Morgan Raiford, Taylor Raiford and wife Katie, Daniel McLaughlin, and Jack McLaughlin and wife Samantha; great-grandson, Braxton; and former son –in-law, Stacy Raiford. She was preceded in death by her husband, John "Bob" Robert Breaux, Sr. Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., from 12:00 noon until a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019