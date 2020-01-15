Eva Lorrine Terrell Spence passed away at 5:40 PM, Monday January 13, 2020 at her home in Denham Springs at the age of 96. Visitation will be held at Mrs. Spence home on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Leon Dunn. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery in Walker. Survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia and Charles McDonald, Linda and John Carnley, Margie and Dewight Smith, Emma Spence, Carolyn and Bob Flowers, Eva Collins, Dale and John Cobb and Sheila and William Halford; daughters-in-law, Vicki Spence and Connie; 38 grandchildren; 94 great-grandchildren and 43 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold McKinley Spence, Sr.; sons, Harold Spence, Jr., Elvis Spence, Sr. and Glen Ray Spence; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Pallbearers, Lee, Elvis, Jason and Thomas Turbeville, Nicholas McDonald, Donald and William "Fat Boy" Spence. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Graham, Kellie Turbeville and Krystal Wallace. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020