Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM 1st United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs Funeral service 11:00 AM 1st United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs

Eva Lucille Sewart Hoyt, a resident of Hammond, LA, went to her eternal heavenly home on January 20, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born on June 1, 1936 to Lloyd Stewart and Ruby Kinchen Stewart in Holden, LA. Eva and Jr. were married on May 4, 1955 in Woodville, MS. They first lived in Baton Rouge and Holden, but finally settled in Denham Springs where she worked for several years as a dental assistant. Eva then left her career to help Jr. operate their trucking business, Hoyt Truck Rental, which they did successfully for over 30 years. She was a proud member of The Pilot Club of Denham Springs and actively worked and served in the club for many years. Eva and Jr. enjoyed traveling in their motor home, especially to the Smoky Mountains. Those who knew Eva well, knew that she loved her Lord and her family and was never ashamed to talk about either at length. She was an energetic, feisty lady who enjoyed a long visit with a friend, a good meal, a cup of coffee, or a Diet Coke. Eva loved to cook, entertain, dress up, and travel. She was always glad to see you and greeted you with a smile, even when she didn't feel her best. The legacy she leaves for us all, is one of serving God, embracing life, and unconditional love. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons, Randall Charles Hoyt, Rodney Lloyd Hoyt Sr. and wife Chenoa; three grandchildren, Rodney Lloyd Hoyt Jr. and wife Crystal, Renee Elizabeth Hoyt, and Morgan Layne McMillian LeBlanc and husband Destin; six great-grandchildren, Kailey Madison Hoyt, Carley Lynn Stocking, Eli Carter Leblanc, Everly Elizabeth Hoyt, Ian Robert LeBlanc, Charles Wyatt Hoyt; two brothers, Lloyd Stewart (Reda), Raymond Stewart (Beverly); one sister, Gail Balfantz (Al); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Homer Charles Hoyt Jr.; her father and mother; twin infant brothers, Warren and Richard Stewart; and niece, Sheila Stewart Holden. Colin McClendon will officiate and interment will follow in Hutchinson Cemetery in Albany. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020

