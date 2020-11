Or Copy this URL to Share

Eva Mae Scott, born Oct. 19, 1934 and passed away on Nov. 23, 2020. She was 86 and a resident of Baker. Viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9-10:30 am at Mercy F. H. Chapel, 411 M St., Woodville, MS. Services at 11 am at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, 705 Sligo St., Woodville, MS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store