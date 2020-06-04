Eva Martinez Mitchell
Eva Martinez Mitchell, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA departed this life on May 28, 2020 at the age of 80. Eva was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Mitchell Jackson, Kimberly Mitchell Chapman (Charles, Sr.); one son, Ronnie Terrell Mitchell, Sr.; three grandchildren, Charles Chapman, Jr., Reagan Chapman and Ronnie Mitchell, Jr.; one sister, Ida Blacheor; one brother, Russell Martinez (Cynthia); two sisters-in-law, Morena Briscoe (Ralph) and Hilda Martinez and host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will hold a private graveside service in Zachary, Louisiana at the Louisiana National Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service
2055 Wooddale Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-952-9111
