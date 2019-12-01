Loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, Eva Michelli Metcalfe died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was 94 years old and was retired from South Central Bell. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 10am until religious service at 1pm conducted by Dr. Paul Ballard. Burial will be at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Baton Rouge. She is survived by 3 sons, Daniel Jennings Metcalfe and wife, Alice; Gary Wade Metcalfe and wife, Laura and David Wayne Metcalfe and wife, Lisa. 2 sisters in law, Dora Michelli and Dollie Boeneke. 8 grandchildren, Stephanie Persick and husband, Kiley; Jamie Moock and husband, Ryan; Britanee Metcalfe, Rusty Tarleton; Lindsey Moore and husband,Bobby; Courtney Varnado and husband, Ryan; Troy Metcalfe and wife, Kalyn and Logan Metcalfe. 13 great grandchildren and 1 great due in June 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Thomas "Jennings" Metcalfe and siblings, Joe, David, Sarah, Ellen and Josie. Pallbearers will be Troy Metcalfe, Logan Metcalfe, Ryan Varnado, Bobby Moore, Kiley Persick, Travis McGraw, Rusty Tarleton and Boyd Adams, Jr. Special thanks to the staff at Oakwood Village Assisted Living and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for all your compassion and care given to our mother. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019