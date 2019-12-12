Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evalyn Learner Horton. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM University United Methodist Church Dalrymple View Map Funeral 2:00 PM University United Methodist Church Dalrymple View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Evalyn joined her loving husband in heaven peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 11 @ 1:30 a.m. Richard E. Horton. Sr. preceded her in death 41 years ago. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends. Born 10/27/29 to Frank & Mildred Learner, she survived polio as a child. Being the oldest of 3 siblings, she did not let her disability stop her from doing anything. After graduating from University High School she attended LSU where she met & married Richard Sept 4, 1949. Starting a family, Evalyn became the dedicated wife of a La. State Trooper and mother. Survived by her sister, Dr. Emily Elliott and her children, Richard Jr. & Susan Horton, Sharon & David Nason, Cindy Hall and Chuck & Suzanne Horton. Her grandchildren, Rick Horton & Dr. Amy Swanson, Dr. Leslie Horton & Jon Hoffmann, Kelly & David Surace, Stacy & Dwight Hudson, Brandon & Amy Nason, Joe & Valerie Hall, Matt & Maggie Hall, Duncan Horton & Thomas Horton were the apples of her eye. Bragging about her 7 great-grandchildren brought her such joy. They are Levitt, Cecilia, Miles & Nolan Hall, Sarah & Grace Hudson and Adair Surace. Evalyn was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Camp Fire Girl leader. University United Methodist Church played a vital partof Evalyn's life for over 50 years where she taught for 10 years at their Pre-School of Excellence. She participated in committees and boards but loved being a member and officer of UMW and a chaperone on youth choir trips. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta, the 2x2 and Joy Sunday School classes, the Kenilworth Ladies Club and Krewe Mystique. Bridge & Spinners were her games of choice. Evalyn lived at the Haven @ Windermere for the past 5 years enjoying everything they had to offer. Evalyn was preceded in death by her husband and parents, brother Donald F. Learner, son-in-law Dale A. Hall and great-grandson Wyatt Hall. 