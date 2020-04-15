Evan Dale Curtis
1946 - 2020
Evan Dale Curtis, 74, passed away on April 13. He had lived in the Baton Rouge area for the last 31 years. He was born in Kansas February 16, 1946 and moved to Oklahoma as a boy. He graduated from Oklahoma State University where he met the love of his life, Susan. They married in Tulsa, OK on June 6, 1970. They lived in Odessa, TX and Dallas, TX before moving to BR. He was employed by Placid Refining Co for 33 years between Dallas and Port Allen, LA. Evan is survived by his loving wife, Susan; his son, Andy; daughter-in-law, Chrissy and granddaughter, Kendall. He was predeceased by his parents, Dale and Wanda Curtis, by his in-laws Fred and Ed Chilcoat. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer or fall. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of the givers choice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. We will miss you Grandpa.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.
