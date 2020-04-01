A ceremony celebrating the life of Evan Joseph Fellows will be held at a future date. Private graveside services at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery Gonzales; officiating Fr. Jerry Martin. Evan was born on July 28, 2000 in Baton Rouge and departed from this life on March 28, 2020 at the age of 19 years and 8 months. He was a resident of Prairieville; his passion was to become an automotive mechanic; he enjoyed fast cars and motorcycles. Evan will be remembered as a loving son, devoted brother, grandson, nephew and friend. He is preceded in death by his parents Jeffrey Gordon and Jackie Rouyea Fellows, grandparents Roy Rouyea Jr., Sandra and Earl Mason, uncle Earl Mason Jr. Survivors include his sister Elizabeth Joy "Lizzy" Fellows; grandmother Linda Roddy Moran; aunt Stacey Rouyea Madere, Godfather Cody Poche, aunts Denise Trahan and Debbie Lejeune; also survived by other relative and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to honor Evan's life and memory; to give a gift of love please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/evan-joseph-fellows. Services with Church Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020