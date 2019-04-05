A native and resident of Morganza, La., Evans Alleman Jr. passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Lakeview Manor Nursing Home at the age of 87. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from New Roads Motors where he worked as a Parts Manager. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stuart and Darlene Alleman; sisters, Adley Roy and Inez Smith; brother-in-law, Charles Schurba; grandchildren, Derek Alleman and wife Jennifer, Lindsey Alleman Gunnells and husband Raymond; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Marie and Addison Raye Gunnells. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marian Schurba Alleman; parents, Evans Sr. and Anite Alleman; sister, Elaine Chustz; brothers-in-law, Sam Smith, Jerry Roy and John Chustz. A visitation will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morganza on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9 am until Mass at Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Rev. Brent Maher. Pallbearers will be his family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Pointe Coupee Hospice, Lakeview Manor Nursing Home, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Baton Rouge General.
