Evans Louis Roberts, Jr. passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. He was 84 and a native and resident of Baton Rouge. He was preceded in death by his parents Evans Louis and Lillian Strickland Roberts, Sr., his wife JoEdna Peabody Roberts, and his son William W. Roberts. He was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School Class of 1953. He was a graduate of L.S.U. where he was a member of the Zeta Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon and a member of Omega Delta Kappa honor society. Upon graduation he was employed by L.S.U. in the Personnel Department and quickly rose to Director of Personal, as well as, Vice-Chancellor. Evans was a lifetime member of College and University Professional Assoc. for Human Resources (CUPA) and maintained his friendships with directors from colleges and universities across the nation until his death. Evans served as President of the Baton Rouge , established the Early Learning Center at the First United Methodist Church in 1969, President of the Bengal Tiger Aquatics Assoc. and honorary "Pa Pa" for Baton Rouge Crawfish Aquatics. He is survived by his children, Nancy Roberts DePoe (Fred), Renee E. Roberts, Jodi Roberts Gianfala (Todd), Dr. Evans L. Roberts, III (Erika). Grandchildren Camille (Mimi) and Sam Gianfala, Megan Burt and Chelsea DePoe, great grandchildren Luke, Annelise, Lily Burt and Logan Yoder. Sister and brother-in-law Margaret and William D'Armond, brother and sister-in-law Ben and Weegie Peabody. Nieces Kelli Kinchen Whitaker, Amy Kinchen Lucchesi and Katherine D'Armond Neil, nephews Dan D'Armond and Tom D'Armond. Pallbearers will be Dan D'Armond, Tom D'Armond, Todd Gianfala, Sam Gianfala, Mike Gassen and Jack Whitaker. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Warren (Si) Woodward, Ben Peabody, Jr., William D'Armond, and Carl Jordan. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government St. on Friday, Dec. 27, from 10:00 a.m. until religious service at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Nancy Jo Roberts DePoe minister interment in Roselawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Lake Intensive Care Unit, the NeuroMedical Center and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice facility for their supportive care. In-lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , the Greater Baton Rouge or the American Diabetes Assoc.