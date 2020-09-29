Eve Landry Matherne, 91, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Eve was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family, dancing, cooking, especially pralines and, taking care of everyone. Eve leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, Lloyd Matherne Jr. (Penny) and Donna Matherne Collier; five grandchildren, Stephanie Matherne, Shannon Adams (Henry), Nicole Guillory (Greg), James Collier and Meghan Collier; ten great grandchildren, Santana, Shelly Jr., Gabrielle, Kennidy, Donnie, Brye, Peyton, Daxx, Gracie and Paisley; one great-great grandchild, Kayson and soon to be baby Kori Jane. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Justilia Templet Landry; three siblings, Annette Daigle, Marie Gros and Anatole Landry. The family would like to thank Audobon Nursing Home and St. Catherine Hospice for their care throughout this difficult time. Due to current circumstances with COVID-19 services will be private.

