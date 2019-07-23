Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen 440 S. Alexander Port Allen , LA 70767 (225)-383-1850 Send Flowers Obituary

Eve Marie Cavaliere Marchal Mitchell, born June 20, 1929, died July 22, 2019 at Ollie Steele Manor. Eve was a native of Pierre Part and resident of Port Allen for 72 years. She was a member of and adorer for Adoration Chapel of Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen. Eve was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxillary Post 160 and VFW. She volunteered many hours at the V. A. Clinic in B.R. and St. Clare Manor. She enjoyed her many years going to the WBR Council of Aging. Eve always had a smile on her face. Eve was a homemaker but in her earlier years, she worked at Bourg's Drug Store, Baum's Bakery and Wilbert Funeral Home. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Activity Center in Brusly on Thursday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation resumes on Friday, July 26th, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, from 9:00 am until mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by the Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Blake Tanner, L.J. Cavaliere, Harvey Cavaliere, C.J. Thibodeaux, Kyle LeBoeuf and Bryce Mitchell. Eve is survived by her daughter, Debra Marchal Eidson of Brusly; her son and daughter-in-law, Carol and Melissa LeBoeuf Mitchell of Broussard; grandchildren, Nikki Eidson Tanner and husband Blake, Ryan Eidson and wife Amber Warren Eidson, Kyle LeBoeuf and wife Lindsey Howerton LeBoeuf, Bryce Mitchell and wife Cali Comeaux Mitchell, Tayler Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Kai, Kullen, Kamden Tanner, Harper and Holland Eidson, Tristen Comeaux-Morris; sister-in-law, Elaine Mitchell. Eve is also survived by several cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Eve was preceded in death by her late husbands, Rene' Marchal and Harold Lloyd Mitchell; her parents, O'Neil and Marie Berthelot Cavaliere; her siblings, Leroy and wife Pauline Templet Cavaliere, Sr., Annabelle and husband Jerome Thibodeaux, Larry Cavaliere and wife Rita Cavaliere; son-in-law, Henry Eidson, Jr; sisters-in-law, the Mitchell girls, Verna, Shirley, Peggy, Bonnie along with Rita Marchal Vicknair, Marie Marchal Hains and Mabel Ourso Marchal; brothers-in-law, Norman Marchal, Felix Vicknair, Charles Mitchell, Milton Mitchell and Elmer Lee Mitchell. The family would like to thank all the staff at Ollie Steele Manor and Lacour Assistant Living for their love and care that was given to Eve during her time there. A special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for the care that was given to her. Eve loved the color red. The family requests that you wear something with red to join in her celebration of life with them. Please share memories at Eve Marie Cavaliere Marchal Mitchell, born June 20, 1929, died July 22, 2019 at Ollie Steele Manor. Eve was a native of Pierre Part and resident of Port Allen for 72 years. She was a member of and adorer for Adoration Chapel of Holy Family Catholic Church, Port Allen. Eve was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxillary Post 160 and VFW. She volunteered many hours at the V. A. Clinic in B.R. and St. Clare Manor. She enjoyed her many years going to the WBR Council of Aging. Eve always had a smile on her face. Eve was a homemaker but in her earlier years, she worked at Bourg's Drug Store, Baum's Bakery and Wilbert Funeral Home. Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Activity Center in Brusly on Thursday, July 25th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Visitation resumes on Friday, July 26th, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, from 9:00 am until mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by the Rev. Matthew Lorrain. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Blake Tanner, L.J. Cavaliere, Harvey Cavaliere, C.J. Thibodeaux, Kyle LeBoeuf and Bryce Mitchell. Eve is survived by her daughter, Debra Marchal Eidson of Brusly; her son and daughter-in-law, Carol and Melissa LeBoeuf Mitchell of Broussard; grandchildren, Nikki Eidson Tanner and husband Blake, Ryan Eidson and wife Amber Warren Eidson, Kyle LeBoeuf and wife Lindsey Howerton LeBoeuf, Bryce Mitchell and wife Cali Comeaux Mitchell, Tayler Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Kai, Kullen, Kamden Tanner, Harper and Holland Eidson, Tristen Comeaux-Morris; sister-in-law, Elaine Mitchell. Eve is also survived by several cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends. Eve was preceded in death by her late husbands, Rene' Marchal and Harold Lloyd Mitchell; her parents, O'Neil and Marie Berthelot Cavaliere; her siblings, Leroy and wife Pauline Templet Cavaliere, Sr., Annabelle and husband Jerome Thibodeaux, Larry Cavaliere and wife Rita Cavaliere; son-in-law, Henry Eidson, Jr; sisters-in-law, the Mitchell girls, Verna, Shirley, Peggy, Bonnie along with Rita Marchal Vicknair, Marie Marchal Hains and Mabel Ourso Marchal; brothers-in-law, Norman Marchal, Felix Vicknair, Charles Mitchell, Milton Mitchell and Elmer Lee Mitchell. The family would like to thank all the staff at Ollie Steele Manor and Lacour Assistant Living for their love and care that was given to Eve during her time there. A special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge for the care that was given to her. Eve loved the color red. The family requests that you wear something with red to join in her celebration of life with them. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 23 to July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close