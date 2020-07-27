Evell Martin Hill went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at age 90 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born December 26, 1929, in Bayou Barbary, LA. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She was a former beautician in Baton Rouge. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Graveside service only will be at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Wednesday July 29, at noon, conducted by Dr. Richard Blue. Pallbearers will be Curtis, Darris, Tim, Jeremy, Joshua, and Daniel Hill. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, V.J. Hill; Sons and daughters-in-law Curtis and Pat Hill, Darris and Sharon Hill, Tim Hill, and Lola Hutchinson Hill; grandchildren Jared (Michelle), Jeremy (Jessica), Joshua (Kelli), and Daniel (Callie) Hill, and Johnny (Brandi)and Tommy Dispensire; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Derrell Hill, parents Vincent and Idine Martin, brother Sylvece Martin, and sisters Eudis Crotwell, Euline Edwards, and Nora Nell McMorris. The family would like to extend a special thanks to their church family and friends, and Heritage Manor Nursing Home for their prayers and loving care. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.