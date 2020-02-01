Evella Michel "Vell" Dupre, a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully to reunite with the love of her life Bulton at her home surrounded by family on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a resident and native of Bayou Pigeon, La. Vell was the great great granddaughter of Justillen Michel who was the first Cajun settler of Bayou Pigeon. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:30 am until religious services at 11:30 am conducted by Pastor Donnie Shaffer. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Pierre Part. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Sue" Shaffer and husband Donnie; sons, Michael "Mike" Dupre and wife Carol, and Daniel "Danny" Dupre and wife Penny; former daughter in law, Louise; grandchildren, Sunny, Ross, Guy, Leigh, Amy, John and Lindsey Dupre, Trae, Eric and Toby Dupre, Brooke Carter, Joshua, Daniel, Michael and Cristiana Shaffer; 21 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Berthelot, Annie Perera and Melva "Mae Mae" Leonard; brothers, Adam and Melvin "Poboy" Michel; neighbor and best friend, Regina "Caloon" Daigle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Alton "Bulton" Dupre; and parents, Lotus and Hazel Settoon Michel. Pallbearers will Ross, Guy and Trae Dupre, Joshua, Daniel and Michael Shaffer. Special thanks to Sunny, Guy and Leigh who lovingly took care of their grandmother. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020