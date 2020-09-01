1/1
Evelyn Ann George
1982 - 2020
Evelyn Ann George of Baton Rouge, LA, born February 12, 1982, departed August 22, 2020. One of God's most forgiving and loving souls has been returned to Him. Evelyn loved completely, wholly and hard. She loved to travel and to scrapbook. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Patrick Henry George. Evelyn leaves behind her mother, Carmen M. Webb George; six sisters, Beverly George, Cassandra Draughter (Glynn), Cecilia George (Keir), Priscilla Rogers, Robin George (Vanessa), and Patrice George (Jef); and multitudes of adored nieces and nephews, family and friends. No services will be held. We thank Church Funeral Services & Crematory for their care and assistance during this time.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
