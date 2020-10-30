Evelyn Ann Guillory Dean, age 78, a resident of Baton Rouge, La., passed away on October 29, 2020, Evelyn was born on August 23, 1942 in Echo, Louisiana. She graduated from Poland High School in 1960. Evelyn earned an associate degree from Louisiana State University at Alexandria where she met her husband of 57 years, Donald Albert Dean. She worked in the trust department at Fidelity National Bank and Hibernia Bank for over 20 years. She enjoyed motorhome traveling, playing slot machines, and spending time with her grandchildren. Evelyn is survived by her sons Donnie Dean and his wife, Kim, David Dean and his wife, Diane, sister Lula Buckley, brothers Audric Guillory and Nedric Guillory; grandchildren, Donnie, Josalyn, Erin and Regan Dean; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Evelyn and Olivia Layton, Sylus Dean. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dean; Parents Levy and Octavia Guillory; Sisters Earline Wendt and Nelda Lamartiniere; brothers Daniel Guillory and Earl Guillory. There will be a private ceremony at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Baton Rouge. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.